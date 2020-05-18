A graduation to remember: Robot hands out diplomas to Assets seniors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It wasn’t your typical graduation ceremony at Assets High School on Saturday.
In fact, the head of school wasn’t even the one to hand out the diplomas to the students.
Instead, it was a robot.
“Our robotics teacher and some of our students programmed this robot to deliver the diploma so that we could practice social distancing but everybody could get their diploma in kind of a fun, quirky way that reflected the school," said Head of School Ryan Masa.
Using a controller, Masa was able to maneuver the robot so that students were able to receive their diploma while staying 6 feet away.
Even though it wasn’t a traditional graduation, students said it was an experience they will never forget.
“It was ... I think as good as it could be,” said graduate Drew Davis.
“I love my community here at Assets and I love being able to see everyone again and celebrate this together ... the robot is just a fun story to tell.”
A total of 30 students graduated from Assets High School on Saturday..
Before getting their diploma, each student stopped at five stations that were set up and received lei from their family.
