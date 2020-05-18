Governor to detail plan for reopening ‘medium-risk’ businesses, including salons

Retail businesses on Oahu were allowed to begin reopening on Friday, and many did so — with a slew of new restrictions. Others waited, still putting together plans to help minimize the risk of coronavirus. (Source: Jonathan Saupe/Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | May 18, 2020 at 11:42 AM HST - Updated May 18 at 11:48 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor said he will outline plans for reopening “medium-risk” businesses in a news conference Monday afternoon at the state Capitol building.

“Medium-risk” businesses include salons and barbers, restaurants and gyms.

They all require close contact between employees and customers — and so there was particular concern about how they’d be able to reopen without potentially spreading the virus.

But with the number of new COVID-19 cases remaining low statewide, officials have said medium-risk businesses can safely reopen with mitigation measures in place, like requiring customers to wear masks and sanitizing frequently.

Restaurants, meanwhile, will be required to limit the number of diners they allow in and stop the use of shared condiment bottles. Employees will also have to wear masks.

In a Star-Advertiser livestream Monday, Ige said salons and barbers will open May 25 in Maui County. They’re expected to open a little later on Oahu.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said previously he had gotten the governor’s approval to reopen restaurants June 5.

Ige added that by the beginning of June, medium-risk businesses statewide should be able to operate. The businesses have been shuttered since mid-March amid Hawaii’s stay-at-home order.

