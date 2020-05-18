Forecast: Breezy trade winds expected to hold through the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist through the week. An increase in clouds and showers is expected overnight and Monday, as moisture associated with a dissipated front moves over the islands, primarily dampening windward areas. After this moisture clears by mid-week, the trades will deliver a few brief windward showers.
The current north-northwest swell will continue to steadily decline through Monday. A series of west-northwest and northwest swells are expected to produce small surf along north and west facing shores through the rest of the week. A high surf advisory for south shores is on until Monday evening with the swell expected to decrease on Tuesday.
