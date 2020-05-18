‘Amazing adventure': Haleiwa’s Thunderstorm Artis heads into finale of ‘The Voice’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - He started off wowing all the judges with his rendition of "Blackbird" during the blind audition round of "The Voice." Now, Haleiwa native Thunderstorm Artis is near the finish line.
Artis is one of five finalists who have made it to the season finale airing on Monday night.
Each contestant will perform two solos: a cover song as well as an original. They'll also perform a group number.
Then, on Tuesday night, a new champion will be crowned.
“It’s just been an amazing, amazing adventure,” Artis said, in a recent interview with Hawaii News Now Sunrise. “I can remember being that young kid coming in in the blinds, and now feeling a little more mature at the finals, learning all the things from John Legend as my coach, and now Nick Jonas.”
Artis started his journey on NBC’s “The Voice” on John Legend’s team. But after Legend picked fellow contestant Mandi Castillo in “The Knockout” round, Artis was snatched up by coach Nick Jonas.
But then, halfway through the season, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and “The Voice” had to do things a little differently. The contestants ended up performing from home instead of in front of a live studio audience, posing some unique challenges for everyone.
“It’s definitely been a lot different,” Artis said. “It’s been crazy. In Hollywood, you record and everything, you’re on the stage, you have the live audience, you have that presence, you’re able to feed off of it. But being home, it’s a different thing.”
Not only has being on “The Voice” been a transformation for him musically, but Artis also experienced another major life change: In April, he got married to his girlfriend, Faith McMaster, a singer and worship leader from Australia.
"I started off this competition as a single, young bachelor. I'm a married man now. I'm a married man stepping into a cool chapter," Artis said.
Artis grew up in a large musical family with 10 siblings in Haleiwa.
After his father, Ron Artis, died suddenly of a heart attack, Thunderstorm started singing as his way of coping. He later teamed up with his brother Ron Artis II until about four years ago when he went solo.
As “The Voice” comes to an end, Artis said he’s just trying to do what his dad always taught him: to live in the moment.
“This has been a journey and I can’t wait to hear what everyone’s gonna think about this next performance.”
Catch the two-night season finale of “The Voice” on KHNL at 7 p.m.
