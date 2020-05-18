Big Island man who walked perimeter of Oahu is now on another mission ... for COVID-19

KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man walked the entire perimeter of Oahu in February to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy, a condition he and his loved ones live with. Now, he's on another mission in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Daryl "Sammy" Sampaga is biking around Hawaii Island to honor those who have died of COVID-19.
He’s so dedicated that he doesn’t stop — even when updating people on his progress.
Sampaga has posted numerous videos on social media. In one post, he said, "Keep me in your prayers. Body very sore. From knee to okole to back to feet to head, but hear strong."
He started his trek on Thursday. At last check, he was headed to Hilo.
