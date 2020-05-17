Volunteers continue search for missing 74-year-old hiker

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Sunday, nearly 200 volunteers showed up on Oahu’s North Shore to search for a missing elderly man.
County crews suspended their search for 74-year-old Bob Walker on Saturday.
Walker, who suffers from dementia, disappeared Wednesday near the Pupukea Paumalu Trail.
He was last seen carrying two golf clubs.
Community volunteers said Walker would go up the trail to a pasture, to hit golf balls during the stay-at-home order.
Although officials aren’t searching anymore, volunteers ― including mountain bikers and boy scouts — plan to keep looking for him by air and on the ground.
“There are a lot of areas where there are a lot of ironwood needles, pine needles on the ground, which is very slippery in that lighter grade and there are some cliff zones out there that are a bit steep,” said search coordinator Chris Berquist. "Lots of cane grass and the stronger patches, which is what this larger group is going to go focus on. "
Walker was last seen wearing a white ball cap with a blue letter "D" on it, a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes with red laces.
If you see him, call police.
