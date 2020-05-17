Portion of Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions due to crash

EAST OAHU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police closed both directions of Kalanianaole Highway to investigate a crash at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The closure stretches from Lunalilo Home Road and Keahole Street, HPD said.
Images from the scene showed Honolulu Emergency Medical Services as well as Honolulu firefighters at the scene.
A pickup truck appeared to be involved in the collision.
It’s not known if there are any injuries or what caused the crash.
This story will be updated.
