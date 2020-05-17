Mo’ili’ili Summer Fest, bon dance now on the list of canceled events

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s largest bon dance and street festival, the Mo’ili’ili Summer Fest, has been canceled.
Like so many other annual island events, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to put a hold on plans for 2020. It was slated for the weekend of July 3 at the former Varsity Theatre parking lot.
Every year, crowds gather at the event for traditional Japanese dancing, taiko drumming, food and craft vendors.
Organizers are working on plans to resume the event in the summer of 2021.
On Kauai, the island’s Buddhist Council previously announced the cancellation of the entire 2020 obon season.
