Increasing showers to start the work week

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will be pushing in a shallow band of moisture, resulting in an increase in showers overnight Sunday into Monday. This band should stall near the Big Island and Maui Monday afternoon into the night. Most of the showers will be for windward areas. Looking at the rest of the week, trade winds will dominate with a typical pattern of windward rainfall, especially during the nights and mornings.
At the beach, surf will remain elevated for south shores just below the high surf advisory threshold Monday before trending down Tuesday. North and west shores will have declining surf before a small swell arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. East shores will have short period waves generated by the trade winds. For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain posted overnight for the usual windier waters around Maui and the Big Island.
