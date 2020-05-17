Forecast: Trade winds all week, with an increase in showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will be pushing in a shallow band of moisture, resulting in an increase in showers overnight Sunday into Monday. This band should stall near the Big Island and Maui Monday afternoon into the night. Most of the showers will be for windward areas. Looking at the rest of the week, trade winds will dominate with a typical pattern of windward rainfall, especially during the nights and mornings.