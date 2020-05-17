Calif. man vlogs while breaking quarantine rules, gets arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Documenting the violation of a state law on social media isn’t the brightest idea, but those posts are coming in handy to law enforcement as they continue to arrest incoming travelers who break the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
That was the case for California resident Abdulla Aliyev, also known as Turgut Aliev, a citizen of Azerbaijan.
After arriving on Oahu on May 1, Aliyev reportedly began leaving his Airbnb condo that he rented on Kuhio Ave. in Waikiki.
The aspiring vlogger documented himself in a YouTube video going outside, occupying the pool, and walking around Waikiki. He was also documented at Diamond Head, Foster Botanical Garden and riding the city bus.
He was arrested Saturday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport about an hour before he was set to leave on a flight for LAX.
Authorities credit the social media posts, and citizen reports in helping track Aliyev down.
“We and most people in Hawai‘i have little tolerance for anyone, either a visitor or returning resident, who flouts the emergency rules currently in place to protect everyone and to help keep the coronavirus infection rate in Hawai‘i low," State Attorney General Clare Connors said. “If you are out and about in violation of a self-quarantine order, it is likely you will be reported and arrested.”
Aliyev was booked on the charges and bail was set at $2,000.
Connors urges pending visitors to the islands to delay trips to Hawaii, and reminds residents they must comply with the rules as well.
