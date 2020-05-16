Trade winds are steady and passing windward and mauka showers

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Monday evening! We had to hold onto those hats today as the trade winds picked up in speed!
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist through the week. An increase in clouds and showers is expected overnight and Monday, as moisture associated with a dissipated front moves over the islands, primarily dampening windward areas. After this moisture clears by mid-week, the trades will deliver a few brief windward showers.
Let’s talk surf! The current north-northwest swell will continue to steadily decline through Monday. A series of west-northwest and northwest swells are expected to produce small surf along north and west facing shores through the rest of the week. A high surf advisory for south shores is on until Monday evening with the swell expected to decrease on Tuesday.
