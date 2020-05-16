Trade winds are back with drier than normal conditions

It’s a bit busy out on the ocean, with surf still on the higher side for most north and west shores, although the wave heights are declining. Another small west-northwest swell will boost surf a bit Tuesday night through Thursday. Surf on south shores will approach advisory heights Sunday with several more swells expected through the week. East shore surf is still a bit small but will trend upward as the trade winds increase. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for most Hawaiian coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas.