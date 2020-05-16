Trade winds are back with drier than normal conditions

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will dominate the rest of the weekend, with drier than normal weather through Sunday. There’s a shallow band of moisture that will bring a few more windward showers Sunday night and Monday, with a typical trade wind weather for the remainder of the coming week. It’s also starting to get noticeably warmer during the daytime hours with expected highs climbing into the mid and upper 80′s.
It’s a bit busy out on the ocean, with surf still on the higher side for most north and west shores, although the wave heights are declining. Another small west-northwest swell will boost surf a bit Tuesday night through Thursday. Surf on south shores will approach advisory heights Sunday with several more swells expected through the week. East shore surf is still a bit small but will trend upward as the trade winds increase. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for most Hawaiian coastal waters due to strong winds and high seas.
