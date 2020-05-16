New Yorker, Colorado woman among latest quarantine violators arrested

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have released details on two more arrests of alleged travel quarantine violators.
In the early morning hours Saturday, Maui police arrested 23-year-old Tara Trunfio of Colorado at a Kula home.
Police said she arrived in the islands and signed the required paperwork, acknowledging the quarantine rules, but decided not to comply once she left the airport.
An all-points bulletin was posted as well as an alert on the Maui Police Facebook page. It was seen by thousands.
MPD moved in for the arrest around 2 a.m. Saturday. She was booked for two counts of breaking rules and orders, and put in jail with bail set at $4,000.
She remained in custody Saturday morning.
A day earlier on Friday, authorities on Oahu arrested 23-year-old Tarique Peters of the Bronx in New York.
Officials said he arrived on Oahu on Monday and posted numerous pictures of himself on Instagram, apparently breaking quarantine. He reportedly left his hotel room the day he arrived and used public transportation to get around.
His posts included photos of him on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing and walking around Waikiki at night. Agents confirmed with the hotel that Peters was seen leaving his hotel room several times and he was arrested Friday morning.
Peters was booked and his bail is set at $4,000.
“We appreciate the assistance of local people who spot flagrant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities,” Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said.
