Moped driver dies days after crash on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver of a moped involved in a crash on Kauai has died days after the accident.
Kauai police say the accident happened on Wednesday night around 8 p.m. The driver and a passenger were heading south on Kuhio Highway near Kauai Beach Drive in Kapaa when they lost control and crashed.
Neither were wearing helmets, police said. The driver, a 34-year-old man, and his 28-year-old passenger were hospitalized at Wilcox Memorial in Lihue before being medevaced to Queen’s on Oahu.
Officials say the driver died Friday. The passenger remains in critical condition.
The driver has not been publicly identified pending the notification of next of kin.
The results of a toxicology report are pending.
This is Kauai’s second traffic fatality of the year.
