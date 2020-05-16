Hazards of an uninhabitable Kalihi home worries nearby residents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalihi residents are begging the city to tear down an abandoned, rat-infested home they worry is a major hazard.
The say the mess of a home left at Haupu Place and North School Street is a “fire trap.” Its collapsing within several feet of neighboring homes, and there’s concerns that if the home were to catch fire, others could also be destroyed.
State Rep. John Mizuno says the city has known about it for more than a decade, and he was told in 2018 it was being taken care of. But its still there.
“I’ve written to both the mayor and the governor because we need something done immediately,” Mizuno said. “This is an ongoing theme for city government to just — I hate to say it, I don’t know what else to say — but lie. Lie to all of us."
“If this goes ablaze and there are fatalities, it’s on the mayors hands. It’s on them," Mizuno added.
According to Mizuno, the city told him the property has numerous owners, and if they don’t pay taxes, the property can be condemned.
“This is a public safety hazard and for government not to listen, that’s disingenuous. That unacceptable,” Mizuno said.
The city has not yet provided a response.
