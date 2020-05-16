Hawaii’s largest public high school kicks off virtual graduation season

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The nearly 700 seniors in the Class of 2020 for James Campbell High School were honored in a virtual graduation ceremony Friday night.
Campbell High is the state’s largest high school, with more than 3,100 students, including 687 members in the senior class. It is the first of Hawaii’s high schools to hold an alternative graduation ceremony due to social distancing orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of gathering at Aloha Stadium, the Campbell High graduates were scattered throughout the Ewa Beach community, participating from home or, in at least one case, a nearby community park.
Sky Lactaoen is a class valedictorian. He graduated in his back yard, surrounded by his parents, his younger sister, and a large extended family.
“It’s not what we were hoping for, but we’re just trying to make the best of it, and I’m glad to have my family here, and I get to celebrate with them, and I think that’s what means the most to me,” said Sky.
Sky was on the Campbell Sabers football and plans to hit the gridiron for the U.S. Naval Academy in the fall.
“We’re very proud of his accomplishments and we’ve been dreaming of this since he started high school," said Sky’s father Raine Lactaoen. “Right now we just gotta make the most of it.”
The Lactaoen family made the most of it, with a makeshift stage in front of their home. A line of cars snaked toward the house, where friends and family quickly parked, gave Sky a lei and took a photo. Except for Sky’s immediate family, everyone had a mask on or available. But even with concerns about COVID-19, family and friends couldn’t help but give the new graduate a hug.
That was also the case for Tyrese Tafai and his sister Nana Tafai, the two youngest of eight siblings. They also had a drive-by celebration, in the parking lot of the community park across the street from the high school.
“Congrats to the all the class of 2020 graduates out there,” a happy Tyrese Tafai said. “I know this is not what we wanted, but we can make do with everything we’ve got.”
It’s a bittersweet celebration for the family as well.
“The pandemic actually hit us personally in our family,” said oldest brother Tuli Tafai. “My grandfather passed last Monday in Californbia to COVID-19 and unfortunately we weren’t there. We couldn’t go and celebrate his life.”
Instead, the Tafai family is remembering the grandfather as they celebrate the two youngest grads.
“I wish I could live the real thing,” said Tyrese. “But this will do for now because there’s bigger things ahead.”
Sky misses being able to celebrate the end of high school with his classmates.
“One thing that’s really sad is that I didn’t get to say bye to all of them, and so hopefully there’s a time where we can just get to say I love you guys and I’m just so proud of everyone," said Sky.
He added, "“Just proud of the Class of 2020. You know, if we can get through this, we can get through anything.”
