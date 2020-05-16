Divers rescued off West Oahu beach; 1 hospitalized in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ocean Safety crews alongside EMS personnel worked to save the life of a man in his 40s Saturday afternoon.
First responders rushed to Tracks Beach near the Kahe Power Plant. There, they found an unresponsive man who was brought to shore by friends. Bystanders started CPR on the man until emergency crews arrived.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A second man in his 30s also required medical attention.
Officials say he was hospitalized in serious condition.
Both men are said to be local residents and were diving at the time. Ocean conditions said waves were reported to be about 4 to 5 feet at the time they became distressed in the water.
No other details were released.

