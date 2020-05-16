City says come June 5, restaurants can open for dine-in service

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You’ll soon be able to eat in at your favorite Oahu restaurants by early next month.
Mayor Caldwell announced Friday night that Gov. Ige has approved the opening of restaurants to dine-in services with certain restrictions on June 5.
The city added that guidelines are in the process of being finalized, and additional details will be released in the coming week.
It is unclear if the same date has been set for restaurants statewide.
The development comes as Lt. Gov. Josh Green continues to push for phase 2 of Hawaii’s reopening.
“Look, very little disease, very low background of the virus in the state, 91 percent of the people have recovered,” Lt. Gov. Green said in a Facebook page update.
“What are we waiting for? Everybody wants the medium-risk businesses open and I definitely want them open by the end of the month. That’s what we’re giving the strongest recommendation to the governor for because our economic health is on the line,” he added.
Additional details can be expected in the coming week.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.