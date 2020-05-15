Trade winds will build through the weekend along with several swells

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Aloha Friday! Hope you are enjoying this beautiful day! Enjoy the Hawaiian sun rays! Just a few brief windward showers are in the forecast through the weekend, with the potential for increased showers early next week.
Light winds will hold through Friday. Showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening, and areas near the coast at night. Trade winds are expected to return late Friday and continue through early next week. Fairly dry conditions are through the weekend, with a few passing showers affecting mainly windward areas. We should see an increase in shower coverage Sunday night into early next week as an old front pushes southward through the island chain.
Let’s talk surf! A large, out-of-season, north-northwest swell arriving late Friday - likely large enough to reach advisory levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. Surf along south facing shores will rise through the day as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives. This will be a long-duration event, likely holding through Monday as the swell shifts out of the south. Heights will near the advisory threshold Friday, then hold through the weekend.
Rising surf along north and west facing shores is expected Friday and Friday night as a large long-period northwest swell arrives. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) will likely be required. Elevated surf along south facing shores is also expected during the next couple days, and peak surf heights may reach HSA levels over the weekend as a stronger pulse of swell moves through.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
