State confirms first case of rat lungworm disease this year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui resident is the first person in the islands this year to test positive for rat lungworm disease.
Last year, nine cases were reported.
State health officials said the Maui resident was hospitalized at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
The exact source of infection could not be determined.
“In the midst of the COVID-19 situation, we need to also be mindful of other diseases such as rat lungworm,” said Dr. Lorrin Pang, Maui District Health Officer.
“With many people starting their own home gardens for self-sustainability, we’d like to remind everyone to thoroughly inspect and rinse all fresh fruits and vegetables under clean, running water."
Rat lungworm disease is caused by a parasitic roundworm and can have debilitating effects on an infected person’s brain and spinal cord.
In Hawaii, the most common cause for getting sick is accidentally eating a slug or snail infected with the parasite.
Symptoms vary widely between cases, and the most common ones include severe headaches and neck stiffness. The most serious cases experience neurological problems, severe pain and long-term disability.
