Search continues for missing man on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a missing man on Oahu's North Shore.
Officials said 74-year-old Bob Walker disappeared Wednesday near the Pupukea Paumalu Trail. He was reportedly last seen with golf clubs.
Loved ones said they are worried because he has dementia.
Firefighters used their rescue helicopters on Thursday to look for him. The Honolulu Police Department also called in their canine unit to help with the search.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call police.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.