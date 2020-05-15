Oahu retailers make one final disinfecting sweep before opening doors to customers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Merchants across Oahu have been sanitizing, posting social-distancing signs, and trying to figure out a “new shopping normal.”
"We're very excited. We're ready to go. I'm just cautiously optimistic. I know it's not going to be like it was prior to COVID-19, but I think we're going to come out really well,” said Bradley Ishii, owner of Thinker Things, Thinker Toys and Sanrio.
Ishii said he did a deep cleaning and disinfected every toy inside his shop.
“We want to make sure our customers are confident they can come into the store and shop," he said.
Ishii said online sales have been carrying him through the pandemic, but it will be nice to see new and familiar faces.
“Excited to see the toy store. He’s been bored playing with the same toys,” said Sachin Ruikar, referring to his son.
Although Honolulu’s stay-at-home order has been extended until June 30th, Richa Varshney is happy to start seeing some signs of life.
"It's been a long time. We're all locked down. So, I'm very enthusiastic about opening things up," she said.
The Refinery in Kahala Mall hasn't made a single sale since March 19th.
“We actually don’t have an online store, so we’ve been completely closed for two months,” said owner Sarra Khan. “So we’ve been putting the social distancing markers in place for lines … we had couple employees here today helping just clean everything, sanitize everything, wipe everything down.”
While many merchants are preparing for tomorrow’s big day, others remain closed.
Honolulu Beerworks in Kakaako still can’t fully open their doors to customers.
But they are getting creative with a “brew-thru.”
"You don't have to have to be anywhere near people. They come in, all they need to do is show their order, they order online. We just need to see their ID, their order number. We just go to the cooler, bring it out, they pop their truck and we put it inside," said manager Charmayne Malloy.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is asking for the governor’s approval to open some restaurants to limited dine-in service and outdoor seating as soon as June 5th.
“I think that’s a great plan. If you can get people out and about and it’s safe, that’s the best way to do it,” Malloy said.
