Forecast: Light winds persist today with more incoming swells

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds can be expected through Friday as a frontal system passes by far to our north. Clouds and showers will tend to favor interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours. A trade wind weather pattern will return over the weekend and remain on into the middle of next week as high pressure builds in to our north. An increase in shower activity, primarily for windward and mauka areas, is expected during the first half of next.
Rising surf along north and west facing shores is expected Friday and Friday night as a large long-period northwest swell arrives. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) will likely be required. Elevated surf along south facing shores is also expected during the next couple days, and peak surf heights may reach HSA levels over the weekend as a stronger pulse of swell moves through.
