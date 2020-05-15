Forecast: Light winds persist today with more incoming swells

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds can be expected through Friday as a frontal system passes by far to our north. Clouds and showers will tend to favor interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours. A trade wind weather pattern will return over the weekend and remain on into the middle of next week as high pressure builds in to our north. An increase in shower activity, primarily for windward and mauka areas, is expected during the first half of next.