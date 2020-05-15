Despite her own economic challenges, Kailua baker continues to help kupuna

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The sign on the door at One Love Bakery and Cafe in Kailua says “Closed,” but in the kitchen owner Shannon Walker and her brother Chris are cooking.
"You can get our luau stew or our local grass fed beef chili," she said.
Walker has owned her Kailua business since 2010, serving special baked treats and homestyle cooked food.
"We started off doing cakes for friends and family and it soon grew to health conscious meals that there was a demand for," she said.
But like other businesses, One Love is hurting. The economic impact of coronavirus cut deep into her earnings.
“With the COVID we lost over 85% of our business — overnight,” she said.
Shutdowns took away a school she cooked lunches for and restaurants that bought her baked goods.
"It was devastating because it's everything. This is everything," she said.
Walker is the main source of income for her family. Her husband's on the mend after an auto accident and they have three teenage children.
"There's five of us. It's been definitely difficult," she said.
But through that difficulty she continues to help an organization called Key Project, the non-profit that enabled her to establish a commercial kitchen.
"It only makes sense to be a part of what they do, and they provide free kupuna meals for the seniors on Fridays," she said.
That breakfast brunch feeds about 125 senior citizens. She discounts the cost of cooking the meals
"We wanted to keep the program going just because we love our seniors. We love our kupuna," she said.
For now the bakery can only take online orders for customer pickup. Walker’s thankful for that and for her family’s help.
She hopes other struggling business owners find encouragement from her story.
“I would encourage them by just continuing to follow their hearts and their dreams and believe that there’s a better day tomorrow,” she said.
