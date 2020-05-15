City will offer service at Kalihi bus pass office next week to those with disability cards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is reopening its bus pass office at Kalihi Transit Center next week, but only to provide limited service to disability card holders.
The office will reopen the office May 20 to allow those with disability bus passes to seek renewals before June 1. New disability applications will also be processed.
Applicants should come to the office based on their last names:
- May 20: A-C
- May 21: D-H
- May 22: I-L
- May 26: M-O
- May 27: P-SK
- May 28: SL-Z
- May 29: Open schedule
The office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
And a reminder: Customers must wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.