Ala Moana Center is open, but it’s hardly business as usual

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ala Moana Center, Hawaii’s largest mall, opened for business Friday for the first time in nearly two months.
But it was hardly business as usual.
Just about one-fourth of the 350 stores at the mall opened Friday, the first day they were able to after restrictions were lifted. Macy’s is among the stores that are waiting to swing open their doors.
A sign on the anchor’s store said they would open next week.
In fact, none of the four anchor stores at Ala Moana reopened Friday.
But a number of locally-owned stores did reopen, including Na Hoku and Local Motion.
The mall’s reopening didn’t bring out crowds Friday morning, but there were some sizable groups mulling through the center and venturing into stores.
Several said they came to look around, see what’s open and get out of the house.
