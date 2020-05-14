No shadows: Parts of Hawaii to experience ‘Lahaina Noon’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This month, many areas around the Hawaiian Islands are going to experience the phenomenon known as “Lahaina Noon.” This is when the sun is directly overhead and vertical objects like flagpoles do not cast a shadow.
The event happens every May and July in Hawaii.
Lahaina Noon locations, dates and times, according to the Bishop Museum:
- South Point, Hawaii Island May 14, 12:19 p.m. and July 27, 12:29 p.m.
- Kailua, Kona, Hawaii Island May 17, 12:20 p.m. and July 24, 12:31 p.m.
- Hilo, Hawaii Island May 18, 12:17 p.m. and July 24, 12:27 p.m.
- Hana, Maui May 23, 12:21 p.m. and July 18, 12:30 p.m.
- Lanai City, Lanai May 23, 12:25 p.m. and July 18, 12:34 p.m.
- Lahaina, Maui May 24, 12:24 p.m. and July 18, 12:33 p.m.
- Kahului, Maui May 24, 12:23 p.m. and July 18, 12:32 p.m.
- Kaunakakai, Molokai May 25, 12:25 p.m. and July 17, 12:34 p.m.
- Honolulu, Oahu May 26, 12:29 p.m. and July 15, 12:38 p.m.
- Kaneohe, Oahu May 27, 12:28 p.m. and July 15, 12:38 p.m.
- Haleiwa, Oahu May 28, 12:30 p.m. and July 14, 12:38 p.m.
- Lihue, Kauai May 30, 12:35 p.m. and July 11, 12:43 p.m.
According to the Bishop Museum, this phenomenon only occurs in the tropics; the Sun is never directly overhead in any other part of the planet.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.