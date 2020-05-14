Maui nurses describe grueling battle in and outside the hospital

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been a grueling battle on the front lines of Hawaii’s largest outbreak.
It has been 12 days since Maui's main hospital admitted its last coronavirus patient.
There are still four active cases there and some nurses are bearing emotional, and even physical, scars.
"If I didn't wear this band-aid, my nose would just be eaten up,” said registered nurse Amy Welch. “That's from repeatedly wearing it 12 hours a day, three days in a row.”
It’s been more than a month since a cluster of cases broke out at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Despite these great strides, nurses on the front lines say it's been just as rough out in the community.
"It’s a lot of pressure. You have everyone depending on you, making sure that we’re taking care of the patients, we’re healing the patients. It’s a lot of pressure, but a lot of criticism at the same time,” said registered nurse Lovelee Tagudin.
Despite priority access or discounts at various stores for healthcare workers, some nurses say it's not worth the backlash.
"There's free food or a discount if you show your badge, no. I don't show because … you kind of get stoned," said registered nurse Novy Haban.
“People who try to get in to certain places with their badges, yeah, things got thrown at them,” Welch said.
They say they walk around with a misconception that they are contaminated.
They want their fellow community members to know that they wear personal protective equipment, everything is disinfected every four hours and their masks are changed daily.
After all, they don’t want to bring the virus home to their loved ones.
“For me, working on this floor, this COVID unit, it's been hard. I have kids, I have two young kids, my elderly parents live with me," Haban said.
Haban showers outside, sleeps on a couch and hasn’t touched her two small children since March.
“From a far you have to say, ‘Hi! I’m home!’ And you don’t get to hug them,” she said fighting back tears.
They want their community to know that they are very safe and they are asking for support during this critical time.
“Everything is starting to open up right now. But we don’t want to take one step forward and two steps back. We are anticipating a second wave. It’s going to happen. But we also have to adapt to the new norm, Tagudin said.
"Please, please, wear your masks,” pleaded Haban.
"We’re here for you, be here for us,” said Welch.
