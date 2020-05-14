HNN picks up 5 regional Murrow Awards, including for excellence in innovation

2020 Edward R. Murrow Awards (Source: RTDNA)
By HNN Staff | May 14, 2020 at 10:38 AM HST - Updated May 14 at 10:38 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has netted five regional Murrow Awards for coverage in 2019, including for excellence in innovation and news documentary.

The five awards were for:

Additionally, Hawaii News Now was named a winningest outlet for its division, Small Market Television.

Regional award winners now move to the national competition.

To see all the winners, click here.

