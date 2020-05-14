HNN picks up 5 regional Murrow Awards, including for excellence in innovation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has netted five regional Murrow Awards for coverage in 2019, including for excellence in innovation and news documentary.
The five awards were for:
- Continuing Coverage: Prescribing Hope: Trapped on the Streets
- Excellence in Innovation: Pele’s Path: The Journey Home
- Excellence in Writing: Pele’s Path: The Journey Home
- News Documentary: Prescribing Hope: Trapped on the Streets
- Newscast: Hawaii News Now at 6 Pearl Harbor Shooting
Additionally, Hawaii News Now was named a winningest outlet for its division, Small Market Television.
Regional award winners now move to the national competition.
