High school club repairs, donates dozens of computers to classmates without them

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Liam Kula Van Asperen learned how to rebuild and repair computers at Waialua High School.
He’s the president of the computer science club, and he and his fellow club members are good at fixing computers.
“We work on laptops, desktops. We’ve worked with two-in-ones. We even got tablets that we got at a recycle sale,” he said.
The club’s expertise was put to good use when distance learning.started.
They gave refurbished computers to students who didn’t have a computer or couldn’t afford to buy one. In all, they gave away more than 150 computers.
"It's a really great feeling to be honest. It's just nice. I just wanted to help a kid," Van Asperen said.
The computers came from donations and recycle drives.
Computer science teacher David Thompson enrolled the school in a national program called Computers for Learning. Through it, the school gets used computers from federal agencies.
"This year we had hundreds," Thompson said. "I had so many this year that I had the kids come in and go through the computers and find the best parts."
On the computer club’s web page it says it’s “changing the future of students, one computer at a time.”
“Usually we push them to build their own computers to try and learn, but either students come to ask us or they go to the website and just email us,” Van Asperen said.
Thompson said providing students with computers is essential for learning.
"A student needs a computer to be successful in a modern day high school and college," he said.
Van Asperen graduates next week. He will study cybersecurity at Virginia Tech.
He leaves the computer club in good hands.
“The main focus of the computer science club is build it, break it, do whatever you want with it because it’s all part of learning,” he said.
