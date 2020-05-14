Forecast: Light winds continue with more surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold through Friday. Showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening, and areas near the coast at night. Trade winds are expected to return late Friday and continue through early next week. Fairly dry conditions are through the weekend, with a few passing showers affecting mainly windward areas. We should see an increase in shower coverage Sunday night into early next week as an old front pushes southward through the island chain.