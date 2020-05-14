Forecast: Light winds continue; surf on the rise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold through Friday. Showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening, and areas near the coast at night.
Trade winds are expected to return late Friday and continue through early next week.
Fairly dry conditions are through the weekend, with a few passing showers affecting mainly windward areas. We should see an increase in shower coverage Sunday night into early next week as an old front pushes southward through the island chain.
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain small through Thursday as the west-northwest swell slowly eases.
A large, out-of-season, north-northwest swell is arriving late Friday, likely large enough to reach advisory levels for north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands.
Surf along south-facing shores will rise through the day Thursday as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives.
This will be a long-duration event, likely holding through Monday as the swell shifts out of the south.
Heights will near the advisory threshold Friday, then hold through the weekend.
