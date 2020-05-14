EMS: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times

(Source: HNN/File)
By HNN Staff | May 13, 2020 at 9:52 PM HST - Updated May 13 at 9:52 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported a 22-year-old man to the hospital Wednesday night.

According to EMS, the victim was shot twice.

Paramedics said they picked up the victim from an emergency room — not the scene from the shooting — at about 7:40 p.m.

They performed advanced life support and transported him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

