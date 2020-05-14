Economic expert pushes for greater aid as high school, college grads face grim job market

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 11,000 students will graduate from Hawaii public schools this year, with another 3,000 graduating from private schools.
“And their prospects in the job market aren’t good,” said Sumner LaCroix, of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization.
He said members of this year’s graduating class face the same situation that confronted graduates during the Great Recession between 2007 and 2009.
“A lot of kids came out of high school and came out of college with a B.A. degree. They couldn’t find jobs. It took them several years to find a job,” said LaCroix.
Kirsten Sibley is set graduate from UH-Manoa with a dual degree in journalism and communications.
Sibley said she doesn’t have any job prospects at the moment, and plans to return to California to stay with family to determine her next move. She’s remaining optimistic.
“So many people are getting furloughed and laid off and that kind of thing," she said.
"So I’m competing not only as someone who has little to none work experience, I’m competing with all these people who have that work experience who have been laid off.”
She added, “It’s gonna take time, but a job will come down the road as long as I keep on trying,”
Kierra Sumida is another UH student who’ll graduate with a communications degree.
She has a part time job as an assistant hula teacher at Kamehameha Schools. She was planning to get an internship for an event planning company, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
She’s considering getting her master’s degree.
“It is something that’s very costly," said Sumida. “I know there’s financial aid but I want to be sure that’s what I want to learn rather than just kind of going through the motions just to get a degree.”
LaCroix and UHERO colleague James Mak co-authored a recent blog post in which they noted that states like Tennessee have what’s known as a “last dollar” program to assist students.
“After people have applied for government scholarships, private scholarships, they’ve taken out small amount of student loans, essentially then this program says, ‘What else do you need to come to school?’ and it provides the extra dollars they need to get over the hump," said LaCroix.
He also said the state already has a similar program in place to assist students in certain fields.
He’d like it expanded as an emergency package to include any student who wants to pursue higher education. And he believes the state should look at it as an investment.
“When people go to school and they get more skills, they’re going to earn more money in the future. And that’s going to mean future income tax collections for the state.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.