DOE closes out school year after challenging few months, prepares for summer learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii schools are closing out the year after nearly two months of dealing with a wealth of challenges, including implementing distance learning, after the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation.
The state Department of Education is tying up some loose ends before the school year ends on May 28.
Staff are working with parents to arrange for the pickup of any supplies left behind when schools closed in March, as well as to return library books and other borrowed equipment.
The state is now working on plans for summer learning. But all summer classes will remain online.
The DOE said 18 schools will be offering summer courses via distance learning.
Approximately 11,000 public school students are graduating this year, and the DOE is preparing to bring in new students for the upcoming school year. An online registration system is available for students to enroll.
The department is also issuing refunds for families enrolled in the A-plus after school program and bus coupon holders. However, it could take months before families start getting their money back.
