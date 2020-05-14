City extends emergency order through June 30, but broadens number of permissible activities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the number of new COVID-19 cases on Oahu remains low, the city announced that it will reopen outdoors sports fields and courts Friday with some limitations.
The city has also issued new guidelines for drive-in spiritual or religious services.
The rules are included in a new emergency order that extends through June 30, and incorporates previous requirements for wearing a face mask in public and maintaining social distancing guidelines.
The new order allows public and private outdoors sports fields and courts on Oahu to reopen for one-on-one activities in which it is possible to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between each other at all time.
Some examples of permitted activities include singles tennis and pickleball, yoga, and tai chi. An example of an excluded activity would be one-on-one or team basketball.
The order allows drive-in religious services starting Friday as long as worshippers remain in their vehicles and park at least 6 feet from each other or keep their windows up.
This story will be updated.
