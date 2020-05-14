Case dismissed against Hawaii woman accused of hiring hitman to kill husband

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities have dismissed a case against a Kona woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband.
Last June, Emmy Chen was charged with allegedly using Bitcoin to pay for the murder of her husband, Robert Allen Bruce. The criminal complaint against her said Chen accessed criminal marketplace websites and deposited the virtual currency, along with instructions on how her husband could be found and killed.
But federal prosecutors now believe that certain evidence that was collected in the case has been impacted by a recent ruling in the Ninth Circuit Court involving search and seizure.
Chen has been released from the Federal Detention Center on Oahu.
Her attorney declined to comment for this story.
