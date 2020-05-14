Amid pandemic, cancer patients grapple with anxiety as they put off care

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pandemic is taking a toll on many. But the crisis is proving extra stressful for cancer patients already worried about their health.
Patients like Richard Hill has a genetic mutation that causes him to grow melanomas.
He has had 10 diagnosed in the last 12 years. The Waikapu resident said his skin check appointment this month was canceled due to the pandemic. A virtual consultation won’t work for his condition.
"I found the anxiety incrementally increasing to a point where, for the first time, I found it really difficult to deal with," said Hill. "For the first time in my life, I'm actually taking anxiety medication as a consequence of being a cancer patient during the COVID pandemic."
The non-profit group Maui Cancer Wellness Retreat is dedicated to transforming lives and helping people heal.
"We work with people to give them skill sets to remain hardy and resilient during this time, and also through their cancer journey," said director Dr. Bridget Bongaard.
The annual fundraiser and retreats for newly-diagnosed patients have been canceled, but the organization recently launched weekly virtual check-ins to offer support.
“Everybody gets to talk for three to five minutes without interruption, just about themselves, about how they’re feeling, what they’re struggling with, and everybody gets a moment to get heard,” said Jacky Mulder, one of the facilitators.
The breast cancer survivor is in remission now and has mainly been staying at home with her son during this crisis.
"Going anywhere with more people, especially if your immune system is low, it is scary," said Mulder.
Hill, a Chaminade University professor, stopped commuting from Maui to Oahu once the school switched to online classes. In-person instruction is set to resume this fall. He is looking forward to seeing his students and resuming part of his normal routine.
“One of the hardest parts of about cancer after the physical piece, is the anxiety and emotional stress,” said Hill. “I can’t emphasize enough people learning their own tools to be able to deal with that, and the only way you can learn is to talk to professionals, other people, and not be afraid to reach out.”
