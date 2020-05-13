2 years after destructive eruption, HVNP eyes plans for rebuild at Kilauea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two years after a destructive months-long eruption at Kilauea, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and the USGS are asking for public feedback as they start planning to rebuild facilities around the Kilauea Crater.
Most of the buildings, including the popular Jaggar Museum, were damaged by the 2018 eruption and eventual summit collapse.
The agencies have developed four replacement design proposals for the area, including one which would include the demolition of Jaggar Museum and the construction of an open-air viewing shelter there instead.
Much of the area around the Uekahuna Bluff could convert to natural vegetation, with enhanced walking trails and pedestrian overlooks.
The agencies are also suggesting a new visitor center, with a theater and more parking, as well as a new U.S.G.S. field office.
Because of the pandemic, officials are not holding public meetings. Instead, comments can submitted online starting on Thursday. More information on where to submit testimony can be found here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.