Second food distribution at Aloha Stadium to help thousands in need

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another food distribution is scheduled for Wednesday at Aloha Stadium in what's become a weekly occurrence.
The event will start at 10 a.m. until supplies last.
People have been lining up in their cars well ahead of time, but lines are not allowed to form until after 7 a.m.
All vehicles must enter through gate 3 on Kahuapaani Street. No other gates will open.
The event is expected to provide food to roughly 4,000 households.
Wednesday’s event is the latest to be held in recent days, with each one drawing thousands — a sign of the times.
The distribution is made possible by the Hawaii Foodbank, the City and County of Honolulu, Bank of Hawaii and Hawaii Community Foundation.
Organizers urge multiple family pick-ups — two to three families per vehicle — are recommended. Participants must be in a vehicle to receive food.
Attendees should bring the following to the distribution:
- Completed Household Information Form for each household represented in the vehicle. You can also bring a pen if you're unable to fill out the form in advance.
- Valid government-issued ID for each household (an adult from each household must be present).
For more information on the event, go to HawaiiFoodbank.org.
