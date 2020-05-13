Preserved placenta of a pregnant monk seal may hold answer to her death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pregnant monk seal has been found dead on Kauai. Its the second Hawaiian monk seal death reported by NOAA in Hawaii in the last week.
NOAA Fisheries says R313 was a pregnant adult female. She was found on April 25 at Haena Beach on Kauai’s North Shore.
The COVID-19 pandemic has limited response capabilities of the marine mammal response team. In this case, wildlife experts were able to preserve her fetus and placenta for a necropsy to be done at a later date. This will help pinpoint the cause of the seal’s death.
NOAA says there were no external signs of trauma, which may have caused her death. Entanglements and toxoplasmosis are common causes of monk seal deaths. The examination of the fetus and placenta may provide the answer as to what killed R313.
She was first spotted on Kauai in 2009 and was at least 15 years old at the time of her death. NOAA says the lifespan for a Hawaiian monk seal is 25–30 years, though some have lived longer.
R313 was never seen with a pup, but it is believed she may have given birth on a remote location on Niihau.
NOAA asks the public to continue reporting all sightings of stranded animals to the hotline (888) 256-9840.
As always, if you see a stranded monk seal, cetacean, or sea turtle, stay back a safe distance and follow marine wildlife viewing guidelines.
