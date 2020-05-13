Look to the sky on Thursday for a special salute above the islands

Look to the sky on Thursday for a special salute above the islands
Airmen and F-22 Raptor fighter jets arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam over the weekend. (Source: Hawaii Air National Guard)
By HNN Staff | May 12, 2020 at 7:47 PM HST - Updated May 12 at 7:47 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There will be a special sight in Hawaii skies later this week.

The Hawaii Air National Guard and 15th Wing Active Duty Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will perform a flyover above the state.

They’re set to takeoff this Thursday at about 11:20 a.m.

A flight of F-22 Raptors, a C-17 Globemaster and a KC-135 Strato-tanker will pass over the state’s largest hospitals and metropolitan as a salute to Hawaii’s frontline workers and those staying home during the pandemic.

They’ll also fly over Kahuku on Oahu’s North Shore.

Once finished with Oahu, the C-17 will make a pass above Kauai. The KC-135 will move on to complete a route over Moloka’i, Lana’i, Hawai’i island and Maui. The F-22 will break off to complete its scheduled training.

If you catch a glimpse of the flyover, share your photos and videos with us on Facebook, with the hashtag #HNN.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.