Look to the sky on Thursday for a special salute above the islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There will be a special sight in Hawaii skies later this week.
The Hawaii Air National Guard and 15th Wing Active Duty Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will perform a flyover above the state.
They’re set to takeoff this Thursday at about 11:20 a.m.
A flight of F-22 Raptors, a C-17 Globemaster and a KC-135 Strato-tanker will pass over the state’s largest hospitals and metropolitan as a salute to Hawaii’s frontline workers and those staying home during the pandemic.
They’ll also fly over Kahuku on Oahu’s North Shore.
Once finished with Oahu, the C-17 will make a pass above Kauai. The KC-135 will move on to complete a route over Moloka’i, Lana’i, Hawai’i island and Maui. The F-22 will break off to complete its scheduled training.
If you catch a glimpse of the flyover, share your photos and videos with us on Facebook, with the hashtag #HNN.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.