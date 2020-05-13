LIVE: Governor, health officials outline COVID-19 testing, contact tracing efforts in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor and state health officials are holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss efforts to bolster contact tracing and testing in Hawaii.
In addition to Gov. David Ige, state Health Director Bruce Anderson, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and University of Hawaii President David Lassner are set to speak.
Also on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Hawaii was getting $50 million in federal funding for contact tracing and testing. Contact tracing is the work of finding close contacts to those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and asking them to isolate to prevent the further spread of the virus.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.