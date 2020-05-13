Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first case before the Supreme Court in Wednesday’s phone arguments involves three Washington state electors who in 2016 voted for Colin Powell for president rather than the state’s vote winner, Hillary Clinton. The second case involves Colorado elector Micheal Baca. In 2016, he voted for John Kasich rather than Clinton, who won the state’s popular vote. Baca was removed as an elector as a result. He and two other electors sued. Wednesday is the last day scheduled for Supreme Court arguments to be heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic. The audio has been made available live to audiences around the world.