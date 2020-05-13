Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii aims to work with university to train contact tracers
HONOLULU (AP) — The state Department of Health is asking lawmakers to appropriate about $2.5 million to fund a program at the University of Hawaii that would train workers to track contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. State epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park told the House Finance Committee the department hopes this training will begin in the next month. She said the goal was to have the program train a total of 200 workers in two phases. Graduates of the program would join the Medical Reserve Corps and be available to augment staff contact tracers as the need arises.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-OBSERVATORIES
Observatories on Hawaii's Mauna Kea preparing to reopen
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Observatories on Hawaii’s highest mountain have started resuming activities following a forced closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported observatories within the Mauna Kea Science Reserve on the Big Island have been closed since March. The observatories were among nonessential businesses and facilities closed in accordance with Democratic Gov. David Ige’s emergency proclamation to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Ige issued an updated proclamation allowing certain establishments to reopen Thursday, including astronomical observatories. Despite the green light to reopen, the observatories are moving slowly to follow safety guidelines before returning to full operations.
MONK SEAL-DEATH
Officials find pregnant Hawaiian monk seal dead on beach
HONOLULU (AP) — Wildlife officials have reported the death of a pregnant Hawaiian monk seal who was found at a beach on Kauai. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the seal known as R313 was found April 25. NOAA’s marine mammal stranding network partners have adjusted their response to strandings, deaths and entanglements and are unable to perform full necropsies because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team preserved R313’s fetus and placenta and plans to perform a necropsy and sampling as soon as possible, which may provide additional information on the cause of her death.
SUPREME COURT-ELECTORAL COLLEGE
Justices hear election year cases over 'faithless electors'
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up an unusual voting issue that could have important consequences for the 2020 presidential election in an era of intense political polarization. Wednesday is the court’s final day of arguments by telephone in May, with livestreamed audio. Two cases deal with whether presidential electors are bound to support popular-vote winners in their states or can opt for someone else. So-called faithless electors have not been critical to the outcome of a presidential election, but that could change in a contest with a razor-thin margin.
SUPREME COURT-AP COURTSIDE
AP Courtside: Phone arguments on electors shunning Clinton
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first case before the Supreme Court in Wednesday’s phone arguments involves three Washington state electors who in 2016 voted for Colin Powell for president rather than the state’s vote winner, Hillary Clinton. The second case involves Colorado elector Micheal Baca. In 2016, he voted for John Kasich rather than Clinton, who won the state’s popular vote. Baca was removed as an elector as a result. He and two other electors sued. Wednesday is the last day scheduled for Supreme Court arguments to be heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic. The audio has been made available live to audiences around the world.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII-JAIL
Hawaii jail population drops, list of released unavailable
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii has significantly reduced its inmate population in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But officials were not immediately available to provide a list of inmates who were released under the state Supreme Court order. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that as of last week the statewide jail and prison population was down 832 inmates from March 2. The Hawaii Supreme Court ordered all jails and prisons within the state to reduce inmate populations to the facilities’ design capacity. The Department of Public Safety and Hawaii Judiciary were unable to provide lists of inmates released from the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.