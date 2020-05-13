Hawaii police union announces endorsement in Honolulu mayoral race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former broadcast executive turned mayoral candidate has scooped up a valuable endorsement.
The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers endorsed Rick Blangiardi for Honolulu mayor on Tuesday.
SHOPO President Malcom Lutu says it was a unanimous decision by the Honolulu county and state board for police officers. SHOPO represents about 3,500 officers.
“Mr. Blangiardi was vetted and impressed our board of officials, so that is why we are here today,” he said.
Blangiardi is a former UH football coach, and previous General Manager of Hawaii News Now. His wife Karen resigned from the police commission when he decided to run for mayor.
Blangiardi worked in the broadcast industry for more than 40 years. This is his first campaign for political office.
“My decision to run for mayor is a new journey for me and I don’t know what to expect, having SHOPO’s endorsement, knowing Malcom, knowing the officers and what they mean to Hawaii, my commitment to them -- its a meaningful moment,” Blangiardi said.
He’s in the running with nearly a dozen candidates vying for the office. His competitors includes former congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa, councilwoman Kym Pine and businessman Keith Amemiya.
