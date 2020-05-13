Forecast: Light winds, humid conditions over the next few days

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A light wind regime will develop Wednesday through Friday, with daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes common.
During this time, showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening, and areas near the coast at night and into the early morning hours.
Trade winds are expected to return late Friday or Friday night, and continue through early next week.
Surf along north-facing shores will remain up through midweek as a small, long-period west-northwest swell moves through.
Another northwest swell is due late Friday with advisory levels by Friday night.
Surf along south-facing shores will rise late Wednesday through the day Thursday as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives.
This will be a long-duration event, likely holding through the weekend.
Heights will near the advisory threshold by Friday.
