First typhoon of 2020 forms in West Pacific, barrels toward Philippines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first typhoon of 2020 has formed in the Western Pacific and is bearing down on the Philippines.
According to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, Typhoon Vongfong has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph with gusts near 100 mph, an equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. It is expected to strengthen further.
It was located roughly 535 miles east-southeast of Manila on Wednesday morning and was heading in the west-northwest direction.
Forecasters said it will likely make landfall on Thursday.
The West Pacific typhoon season runs throughout the year. Unlike the Eastern and Central Pacific seasons, it doesn’t have a defined beginning and end.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.