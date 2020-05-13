Diver missing in waters off Yokohama Bay

By HNN Staff | May 12, 2020 at 9:07 PM HST - Updated May 12 at 9:10 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - County crews have put on hold their search for a missing diver off West Oahu Tuesday night.

Honolulu firefighters and Ocean Safety responded to the waters off Keawaula Beach, also known as Yokohama Bay, around 5:30 p.m.

Their search was paused due to darkness, and will likely resume Wednesday morning.

Coast Guard crews are also joining the search.

Additional details are limited at this time.

This story will be updated.

