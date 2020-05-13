1 dead following house fire on Hawaii Island

PAHOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person is dead following a house fire on Hawaii Island early Wednesday, according to the Hawaii Fire Department.
The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Ahiukau Street in Eden Roc.
Authorities said by the time firefighters arrived, the two-story house had collapsed and flames were spreading to nearby brush.
It took about three hours to put out the flames.
Neighbors told officials that squatters may have been living in the house.
The victim has not been identified yet.
The blaze caused about $250,000 in damage.
The cause is still under investigation.
This story will be updated.
